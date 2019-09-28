Diamond Hill Capital Management Upped By $14.45 Million Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Increased By $74.53 Million Its 51Job (JOBS) Holding

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased 51Job Inc (JOBS) stake by 43.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 993,713 shares as 51Job Inc (JOBS)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 3.29M shares with $248.03 million value, up from 2.29 million last quarter. 51Job Inc now has $4.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 276,710 shares traded or 41.41% up from the average. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 3.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 103,973 shares as Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 2.88M shares with $402.31M value, up from 2.78M last quarter. Walt Disney Co. now has $234.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Alphabet Inc. (Cl. A) stake by 2,539 shares to 456,051 valued at $493.81M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tegna Inc. stake by 332,630 shares and now owns 5.33 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Cl B (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.34% above currents $129.96 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, April 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,284 are held by Capstone Fincl Advsr. Scotia Capital has 1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 586,359 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 3.22% or 101,006 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hilltop has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nuwave Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 1.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Picton Mahoney Asset has 191,415 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust holds 74,810 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0.95% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Interocean Capital has invested 2.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 36,924 shares. New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Chatham Cap Group has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,084 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 1.38% or 10,969 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) stake by 91,945 shares to 1.20 million valued at $58.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) stake by 564,748 shares and now owns 1.36 million shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

