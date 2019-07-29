Diamond Hill Capital Management Trimmed By $13.31 Million Its United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Stake; Front Yard Residential (RESI) Shorts Decreased By 15.04%

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) had a decrease of 15.04% in short interest. RESI’s SI was 2.36 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.04% from 2.78 million shares previously. With 241,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)’s short sellers to cover RESI’s short positions. The SI to Front Yard Residential Corporation’s float is 5.49%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 23,965 shares traded. Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) has risen 1.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RESI News: 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Stabilized Rental Core Funds From Ops 16c Per Share; 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP RESI.N – QTRLY FULL-COMPANY CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.05 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Rev $39.8M; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD SAYS UNDER TERMS EXTENDED TERMINATION DATE BY 2 YEARS TO APRIL 5, 2020, WITH ADDITIONAL 1-YR EXTENSION TO APRIL 5, 2021 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Rental Revenue $39.8 Million; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL- AMENDED EXISTING AGREEMENT THROUGH ENTRY INTO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT (“AMENDMENT AGREEMENT”); 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD 1Q REV. $39.8M, EST. $36.5M; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP – ON APRIL 5, CO ACTING THROUGH ITS UNITS, AMENDED & EXTENDED ITS EXISTING $250.0 MLN LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Front Yard Residential Declares Dividend of 15c

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased United Technologies Corp. (UTX) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 104,009 shares as United Technologies Corp. (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 3.04M shares with $391.67M value, down from 3.14 million last quarter. United Technologies Corp. now has $117.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 703,234 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. The company has market cap of $652.68 million. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. It currently has negative earnings. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.91 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.