Diamond Hill Capital Management Stake in Wns (Holdings) LTD Sponsored (WNS) Has Decreased by $1.18 Million as Valuation Rose; Calamos Advisors Has Boosted Its Mgic Investment (MTG) Position by $325,000; Share Value Declined

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored (WNS) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 22,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 244,979 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 267,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 111,487 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 117.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 2.43 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 3,100 shares to 973,744 shares, valued at $171.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 164,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 1.06M shares to 985,154 shares, valued at $42.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 3.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.49M shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 16,242 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.15 million shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 300,000 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 333,360 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd stated it has 260,414 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,224 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 2.43M are owned by Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Permit Capital has 3.02% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc owns 10,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 10,150 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.42% or 54,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 568,073 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management accumulated 0.06% or 502,116 shares.