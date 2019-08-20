Diamond Hill Capital Management Stake in First Of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) Boosted as Valuation Declined; Tekla Capital Management Position in Resmed (RMD) Boosted by $1.07 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc. (RMD) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 68,974 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 58,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136. About 526,781 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – ResMed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in First Of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 58,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The hedge fund held 582,753 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, up from 523,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in First Of Long Island Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.97M market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 84,043 shares traded or 16.46% up from the average. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 87,746 shares to 326,063 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 55,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,022 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

