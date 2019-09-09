Diamond Hill Capital Management Raised Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake; Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) Had 1 Bulls

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Borgwarner Inc. (BWA) stake by 0.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 33,410 shares as Borgwarner Inc. (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 9.94M shares with $381.87M value, up from 9.91 million last quarter. Borgwarner Inc. now has $6.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 1.42M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

Among 3 analysts covering Acacia Mining Plc (LON:ACA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Acacia Mining Plc has GBX 250 highest and GBX 120 lowest target. GBX 172.97’s average target is -27.20% below currents GBX 237.6 stock price. Acacia Mining Plc had 27 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. Berenberg maintained Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 228 target. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Friday, April 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by RBC Capital Markets. See Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) latest ratings:

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner updates on Romeo JV – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.25’s average target is 20.70% above currents $36.66 stock price. BorgWarner had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BWA in report on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.08% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt has 107,269 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 33,199 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ent Fin Services Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Osborne Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability Co reported 98,740 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 5,644 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 86,910 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cambridge Invest Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 24,557 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Westpac Banking reported 127,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee LP holds 356,955 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 94,143 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 1,000 were reported by Manchester Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 96,672 shares to 3.45M valued at $407.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 12,646 shares and now owns 34,004 shares. Toro Co. (NYSE:TTC) was reduced too.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has market cap of 1.01 billion GBP. The firm has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali. It has a 475.2 P/E ratio. It also produces co-products, such as copper and silver.

More notable recent Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Barrick’s bid for Acacia an â€œappropriateâ€ and â€œelegantâ€ solution to Tanzania woes â€” CEO – MINING.com” on May 27, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Barrick and Tanzania reach proposal to settle country’s row with Acacia – MINING.com” published on February 20, 2019, Mining.com published: “Acacia blames Barrick for barring it from Tanzania talks, mulls takeover bid – MINING.com” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “New era for Barrick Gold begins – MINING.com” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Tanzania threatens Acacia with closing North Mara over water pollution – MINING.com” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.71% or GBX 14.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 237.6. About 1.53 million shares traded. Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.