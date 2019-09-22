Diamond Hill Capital Management Raised Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $330,759; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Gabalex Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. (BIDU) by 52.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 2,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 8,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, up from 5,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. (Cl A) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 540,793 shares to 6.29 million shares, valued at $265.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,404 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Family Firm reported 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Telos Management owns 34,201 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,826 shares. Everett Harris Company Ca accumulated 330,360 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Bangor National Bank holds 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 24,940 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 49,467 shares stake. Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 1.38% or 76,590 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Llc owns 12,710 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0.72% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 900,955 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Co reported 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% stake.