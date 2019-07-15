Diamond Hill Capital Management Position in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Upped by $98.27 Million as Valuation Rose; Gabelli Funds Increased Its Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Stake by $839,300; Shares Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87 million, up from 119,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $107.65. About 892,028 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 885,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.78 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.34M, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $144.82. About 1.30 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

