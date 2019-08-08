Diamond Hill Capital Management Position in Stericycle (SRCL) Raised by $6.01 Million; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Ally Financial (ALLY) by $15.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34 million, down from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 567,354 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 111,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 929,718 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.60 million, up from 818,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 171,924 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 13,700 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) by 93,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $388.36 million for 8.27 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,890 shares. Advisers Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 77,460 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 7.41% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Archon Mngmt Lc invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Invesco invested in 0.06% or 3.50M shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc invested in 0% or 12,526 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,051 shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 813,919 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company reported 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al reported 15,107 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd holds 0.47% or 64,020 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Associates has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). 740,376 were reported by Global Thematic Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.03% stake.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.31M shares to 5.26M shares, valued at $374.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc. (Cl A) (NYSE:COTY) by 746,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Etf Ser Solutions.