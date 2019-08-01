Diamond Hill Capital Management Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B (TAP) Cut by $22.44 Million; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Raised United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake by $1.47 Million; Shares Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B (TAP) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 380,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 552,320 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.95M, down from 932,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 1.55 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 18,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 174,659 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94M, up from 156,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $92.07. About 865,672 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 02/04/2018 – United Continental Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer resigns; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO OSCAR MUNOZ ENDS REMARKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB; 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 6.5 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2018 Profit Guidance; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Reports First-Quarter 2018 Performance; 17/05/2018 – UNITED WILL MONITOR VOLCANO SITUATION: SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact Expected from United Airlines’ Term Loan Re-pricing; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 6.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M accumulated 6,594 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). North Star Inv holds 637 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 4,983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Finance Gp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Horan Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Piedmont Advsrs holds 63,520 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 863,375 shares. Intrepid Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 16,741 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Mgmt Ltd has 2% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Umb National Bank N A Mo invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Fil Limited accumulated 1.30 million shares. 40,606 are owned by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 10,780 shares in its portfolio.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 38,698 shares to 249,019 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) by 138,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Molson Coors -7% after volume drops off – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Taps Out Of Molson Coors, Downgrades Stock – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Hexo Stock Is a Promising Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Molson Coors -2% after two-notch BAML cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 9News.com‘s news article titled: “See inside the 1920s Coors family Colorado mountain home listed for $5 million – 9News.com KUSA” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brp Inc by 23,938 shares to 18,300 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,970 shares, and cut its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).