Diamond Hill Capital Management Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake in Asml Holding (ASML) by $20.75 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Asml Holding (ASML) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 109,784 shares as the company's stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 258 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 110,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Asml Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 315,598 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc analyzed 1.31 million shares as the company's stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374.15M, down from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 1.45 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 885,323 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $308.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 331,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Trimas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13 million for 8.55 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $675.94 million for 33.71 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.