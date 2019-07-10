Diamond Hill Capital Management Maintains Stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC); Connable Office Has Increased Its Holding in Keycorp (KEY) by $1.52 Million

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 7.30M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 144,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 970,732 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.91 million, up from 826,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 12.35M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q FIGURES MAY CHANGE DUE TO REGULATORY PROBES; 12/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mayo Sees Blankfein Leaving in 2019 (Video); 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli: Wells Fargo Needs to Pull Back the Curtain on; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Assets 1.26%

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 5,660 shares to 77,844 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,231 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Verizon risks losing a key 5G battle to AT&T and T-Mobile, says analyst – MarketWatch” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Limited Liability Partnership owns 401,149 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 167,165 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur Com has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rodgers Brothers reported 32,131 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 319,403 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc accumulated 244,390 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 504,914 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability accumulated 229 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.17% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Smith Graham Com Inv Advsrs Lp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 323,250 shares. Natixis invested in 137,352 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt reported 26,768 shares. U S Investors Incorporated holds 0.12% or 16,520 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on March 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan: Bank’s Culture Has ‘Substantially Improved’ – Benzinga” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baltimore Homeownership to Get $6 Million Boost – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colfax Corp. (NYSE:CFX) by 645,957 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $60.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Integer Holdings Corp..