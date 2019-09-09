Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Stake in American Campus Communities I (ACC) by $4.37 Million as Stock Value Declined; Boeing Co/The (BA) Valuation Declined While Advent Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities I (ACC) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 92,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.00 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Campus Communities I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 468,386 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 367.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 105,067 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $121.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) by 138,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $62.03 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending In (Prn) by 2.03M shares to 21.77 million shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn).

