Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Holding as Share Value Rose; Westend Advisors Raised Its At&T (T) Stake

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 379,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.83M, down from 388,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 131,862 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 211,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69B, up from 958,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 29.09 million shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr has 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Gw Henssler And Associate Limited holds 3,703 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company holds 17,877 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 0.07% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 4,948 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 12,900 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Century Companies holds 0.16% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 1.08M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 115,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 849,863 shares. Charter stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.07% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 21,254 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.31M shares.

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RGAx and Everplans Partner to Bring Life and Legacy Planning Platform to Insurers – Business Wire” on October 03, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reinsurance Group Of America Reinsures $2.3bn Annuity Book For Zurich – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RGA Reinsurance Company Selected as Life Reinsurer of the Year by Asia Insurance Review – Business Wire” published on November 02, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Reinsurance Group of America Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RGA’s profit will be $212.70 million for 11.58 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.27% EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 1.43M shares to 8.83M shares, valued at $380.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Of Long Island Corp. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 58,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,753 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $531,514 activity. 2,753 shares were sold by Laughlin John P Jr, worth $394,199 on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Chaparral Energy’s (NYSE:CHAP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tupperware: A Laggard Among Laggards – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T’s New TV Service Is All About Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Ratchets Up The Content Wars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock reported 46,320 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 229,031 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability reported 2.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 26,441 were reported by Mount Vernon Assocs Md. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1.12M shares. Wade G W Inc accumulated 294,788 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Personal Fincl owns 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,313 shares. 15,000 are owned by Ejf Cap Limited. Sequent Asset Limited Liability holds 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,422 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates invested in 21,681 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Modera Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.16% or 34.92M shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT) by 60,776 shares to 3 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 26,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,275 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Financial Srvcs (IYG).