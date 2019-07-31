Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Position in Avnet (AVT) as Shares Declined; Qualys (QLYS) Shareholder Navellier & Associates Upped Holding

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc. (QLYS) by 505.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 23,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,436 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 207,602 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc. (AVT) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 133,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 984,999 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.72 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 198,904 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity. Shares for $1.06M were sold by Hank Jeffrey P on Monday, February 11. POSEY BRUCE K had sold 2,000 shares worth $187,152 on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 4,304 shares valued at $407,188 was made by Thakar Sumedh S on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,303 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp. Df Dent Company Inc holds 618,062 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware accumulated 4,050 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 27,971 shares. Goodman Financial reported 3.62% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0% or 188,878 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 3,887 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 7,887 shares. Advsrs Asset stated it has 24,630 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 245,375 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 1.06% or 982,408 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 15,261 shares. 4,685 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,702 shares to 30,863 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 24,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,322 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR).

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $106.29M for 11.53 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Advisory Research Incorporated has 0.94% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 1 shares. Parkwood Ltd Llc reported 113,627 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 12,049 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 87 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.01% or 737,808 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Axa owns 0.07% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 418,533 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.2% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.01% stake. 29,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 170 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co reported 500,788 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) by 318,518 shares to 720,113 shares, valued at $15.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acorda Thearapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 243,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK).