Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B (TAP) Stake by $22.44 Million as Stock Declined; As Wix Com LTD (Put) (WIX) Stock Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $13.80 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (WIX) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $149.14. About 554,187 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B (TAP) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 380,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 552,320 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.95 million, down from 932,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 1.51M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cannabis Beverages May Not Give the High HEXO and Molson Coors Are Looking For – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street Week Ahead: Prospect of Fed cut pushing dividend investors into tech, energy – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Marijuana News Today: Pot Stock Market Stages Big Rally, Global Cannabis Usage Increases – Profit Confidential” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “You’ll Wish You Had Bought This Cannabis Stock Years From Now… – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 81,745 shares. 12,840 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited. Shell Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Oxbow Lc owns 22,425 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 3,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Comm Tx has 0.3% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 148 shares. S Muoio Com Ltd Liability owns 0.19% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 3,500 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Blackrock owns 16.11 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.08% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Riggs Asset Managment holds 100 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust invested in 1,594 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 4,020 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 32,600 shares.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $355.39M for 8.63 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding P by 91,112 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $130.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 144,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WIX Stock Looks like It Could Be a Great Buy on the Dip – Nasdaq” on October 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 384,999 shares to 250,001 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).