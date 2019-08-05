Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Nvr (NVR) as Market Value Rose; Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Lowered Stake by $3.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvr Inc. (NVR) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 1,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 107,241 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.74 million, down from 108,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $65.87 during the last trading session, reaching $3338.42. About 17,390 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 31/05/2018 – DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 292,895 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Pennsylvania Co has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com holds 296,348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 345,765 shares. 10,747 are owned by Mackay Shields Lc. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested in 650 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 6,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Company accumulated 38,386 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Zacks Management has 0.11% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 130,250 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% stake. 52,884 were reported by Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 20,328 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 40,445 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp. Series C by 159,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in First Of Long Island Corp. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has 35 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 5 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 6,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Everett Harris & Ca holds 178 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Apg Asset Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 43 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 1,238 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 177,301 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Washington Bank has 70 shares. Victory Mngmt has 0.08% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 12,277 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 0.2% or 1,172 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 15,649 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18.58 million activity. Another trade for 144 shares valued at $460,800 was sold by PREISER DAVID A. $2.61 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares were sold by Martinez Melquiades R.. 2,191 shares were sold by Martchek Jeffrey D, worth $5.82 million. 70 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares with value of $229,950 were bought by Jung Alexandra A. $66,715 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares were bought by Kelpy Matthew B.. The insider Henley Robert W sold 4,148 shares worth $11.05M.