Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) by $8.74 Million as Stock Value Rose; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 138,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 856,891 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.45 million, down from 995,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 332,388 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 1.44 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18M for 21.18 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp. Series C by 159,399 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $84.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 507,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

