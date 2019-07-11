Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Stake by $3.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; 1492 Capital Management Has Increased Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake by $1.90 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 40,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.29 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.69. About 882,498 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 3.45M shares traded or 9.66% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,338 shares to 74,348 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,796 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1.16M shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 500,000 were reported by Heartland Advisors Incorporated. Cwm Limited owns 505,077 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pnc Gp owns 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 8,244 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 140,880 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 184,023 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 84,300 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 2.90 million shares. West Chester Advsrs has 20,000 shares. Amer Century accumulated 0% or 14,738 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 50,000 were accumulated by Macquarie Group.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 1.43 million shares to 8.83 million shares, valued at $380.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 241,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.49M for 22.11 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. Another trade for 11,245 shares valued at $1.02M was sold by McDonald Scott.