Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Hub Group (Cl A) (HUBG) Stake By $401,280; SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Shorts Increased By 4.86%

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) had an increase of 4.86% in short interest. SSNC’s SI was 5.84 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.86% from 5.57 million shares previously. With 1.38 million avg volume, 4 days are for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s short sellers to cover SSNC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Hub Group Inc. (Cl A) (HUBG) stake by 0.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 10,032 shares as Hub Group Inc. (Cl A) (HUBG)’s stock rose 7.21%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 3.24M shares with $132.42M value, down from 3.25 million last quarter. Hub Group Inc. (Cl A) now has $1.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 128,657 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c; 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG); 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Hub Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HUBG) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hub Group, Inc. Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hub Group, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hub Group, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hub Group has $50 highest and $46 lowest target. $48’s average target is 11.47% above currents $43.06 stock price. Hub Group had 5 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 2.

Analysts await Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. HUBG’s profit will be $26.33M for 13.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Hub Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold HUBG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 30.29 million shares or 1.87% less from 30.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp, New York-based fund reported 28,311 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.01% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 1,268 shares. Friess Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 28,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 97,069 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 46,246 shares. Capital Fund Sa owns 0.01% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 26,200 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 26,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Hillsdale has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 221,804 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 5,263 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,961 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 256,440 shares to 3.35 million valued at $107.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mr Cooper Group Inc. stake by 724,335 shares and now owns 8.11M shares. Liberty Media Corp. Series C was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 44.82% above currents $46.61 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6700 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $6000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aberdeen Standard Investments Successfully Integrates and Extends Investor Servicing with SS&C – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.