Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake By $2.08 Million; Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP)’s Sentiment Is 1

Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 6 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 6 cut down and sold their stakes in Mid-con Energy Partners LP. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.94 million shares, up from 3.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mid-con Energy Partners LP in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 5.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) stake by 6.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 20,181 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 274,998 shares with $28.52M value, down from 295,179 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions now has $14.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 120,026 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $16.17 million. The Company’s properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells.

The stock decreased 6.23% or $0.0349 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5251. About 35,586 shares traded. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) has declined 78.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M; 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP)

Rr Advisors Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP for 2.90 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 537,347 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Advisors Inc Ok has 0.01% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 111,232 shares to 929,718 valued at $50.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) stake by 318,518 shares and now owns 720,113 shares. Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) was raised too.

