Diamond Hill Capital Management Lifted Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $32.47 Million; Argentiere Capital Ag Position in Capital One Finl (Put) (COF) Has Raised by $1.62 Million

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.22M shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 579,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.67M, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 1.64M shares traded or 53.66% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP – EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

