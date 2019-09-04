Diamond Hill Capital Management Lifted Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake by $32.47 Million; Unilever Plc (UL) Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Decreased Position by $1.21 Million

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 21,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 22,591 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 43,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 458,102 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 03/04/2018 – Jumbo deal for Akzo Nobel unit LBO stirs debt markets; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND…; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – ON TRACK TO MEET 2020 GOALS; 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 579,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.67 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 891,303 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP TO REPORT FINL RESULTS

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 114,645 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $70.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (Cl A) by 282,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.29M shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).