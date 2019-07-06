Diamond Hill Capital Management Lifted Endo International Plc (ENDP) Holding; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stock Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Has Trimmed by $769,442 Its Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Endo International Plc (ENDP) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 40,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Endo International Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $968.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 4.00M shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 02/04/2018 – Endo International Agrees to Extend Temporary Stay of FDA Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder i; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 67C; 22/05/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Confirms Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 08/05/2018 – Endo International’s 1Q Loss More Than Doubles; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL SAYS SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION “PROBABLY MORE TOWARDS A ONE-OFF” DEAL; CO REMAINS “LASER-FOCUSED” ON DEBT PAYDOWN- CONF. CALL; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics : FDA Panel Voted Not to Recommend Approval of NDA for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 17,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 598,703 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04M, down from 616,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 974,390 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 73,245 shares to 371,120 shares, valued at $24.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp/The (NYSE:BX) by 69,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.81M shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $23.21 million for 128.93 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etf Ser Solutions by 10,200 shares to 391,750 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 12,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,392 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (Cl. A).

