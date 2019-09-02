Diamond Hill Capital Management Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK); Locust Wood Capital Advisers Holding In Anthem (ANTM) Was Raised

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 72,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 189,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.40 million, up from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 579,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.67M, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.72. About 842,062 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR) by 220,009 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 67,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,968 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc. Sg Americas Ltd Com reported 32,079 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 13 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,543 shares. 605,937 are held by Strs Ohio. Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Meeder Asset Inc reported 11,444 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 9,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 62,309 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 158 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 1,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Par Inc reported 2.71M shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. 161,295 are owned by Philadelphia Trust Com. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 15,967 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 609,261 shares to 10.47 million shares, valued at $263.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,004 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).