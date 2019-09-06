Diamond Hill Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Endo International Plc (ENDP) as Shares Declined; Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Holder Chou Associates Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.05 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Endo International Plc (ENDP) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 40,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Endo International Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $661.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 23.31% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 11.64 million shares traded or 84.42% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 17/04/2018 – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Agrees to Extend Temporary Stay of FDA Litigation; 15/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 17/04/2018 – Endo International Receives Paragraph IV Notification on Vasostrict; 11/04/2018 – U.S. judge schedules 2019 trial in opioid litigation; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – UPON CLOSING, WINTAC BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF PAR FORMULATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED; 16/03/2018 – Chiasma Announces Poster Presentation at ENDO 2018 on Study Design of Phase 3 Double-Blind Trial Evaluating Oral Octreotide Cap; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: Agreed to Extend Temporary Litigation Stay for Additional 180 Days; 27/04/2018 – Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum For The Investigational Treatment Of Cellulite To Be Featured During The Hot Topics

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 73,562 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 20/03/2018 – CHINA’S PREMIER Ll SAYS CHINA’S REGULATORS WILL TAKE RESOLUTE MEASURES TO TACKLE FINANCIAL RISKS; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 08/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP No. 018-001 SRMC; 16/05/2018 – IVORY COAST GRANTS PERMITS TO EXPLORE GOLD TO RESOLUTE, AMPELLA; 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING LTD RSG.AX – TO SECURE A 27% INTEREST IN LONCOR RESOURCES INC; 16/04/2018 – Nevada DoA: Statement regarding public opening for Virginia Range feral Horse RFP and next steps; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills; 01/05/2018 – ProcurementIQ Releases Innovative New Product: RFP Builder; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE PACT WITH UNIFOR; 01/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-017-2018(P)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 662,887 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $39.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 38,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,924 shares, and cut its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 105,413 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd invested in 432,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Amer International Grp accumulated 0.01% or 166,430 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 596,900 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 80,129 shares. 585,727 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Jump Trading reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Tekla Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 2.58M shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 479,060 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 67,317 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Ser Ma invested in 0% or 174,814 shares.

