Diamond Hill Capital Management Increased Holding in Kimberly (KMB) by $7.92 Million; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Trimmed Its State Street (STT) Stake by $1.39 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 64,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.67M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77 million shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 21,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,867 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 264,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 2.30 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc. ( by 25,552 shares to 527,788 shares, valued at $183.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 125,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45M shares, and cut its stake in Bioscrip Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares to 218,312 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).