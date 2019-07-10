Diamond Hill Capital Management Increased By $98.27 Million Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding; Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Covered By 8 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 46.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 885,323 shares as Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 2.78M shares with $308.34M value, up from 1.89 million last quarter. Walt Disney Co. now has $254.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $101 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Monday, March 4 report. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $118 target. Buckingham Research downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $88 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. See Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $102.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Hold New Target: $101 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Maintain

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.56 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 27.64 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 4.75 million shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Co reported 1.72% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pnc Services Grp accumulated 36,533 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2,000 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 57,719 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 18,036 shares. Parametric Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 891,740 shares. 11,486 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 165,126 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pacific Global Invest Comm stated it has 4,790 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 0.65% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 14,476 shares. 20,505 were reported by Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Adage Cap Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 372,600 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Company holds 1,091 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Llc reported 17,490 shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.02% or 34,863 shares. Bath Savings Trust stated it has 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc holds 1.6% or 103,192 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation owns 40,273 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 23,956 shares. Ckw Grp invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 423,042 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc stated it has 51,548 shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,187 shares. Somerset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 14,394 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Lincoln Natl Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,864 shares. Palestra Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 2,000 shares worth $227,200.