Diamond Hill Capital Management Holding in General Motors Co. (GM) Increased by $46.21 Million as Market Value Rose; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holder Palladium Partners Has Upped Stake by $2.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 22,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 204,445 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.70M, up from 182,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $137.94. About 4.82 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Motors Co. (GM) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 5.56M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.17 million, up from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 3.38 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS COST OF RIDE SHARING IN DENSE URBAN ENVIRONMENTS COULD COME DOWN TO $1 PER MILE, AS AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE CAPABILITY GOES UP – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS URGES U.S. AND CHINA TO CONTINUE TO “ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AND PURSUE SUSTAINABLE TRADE POLICIES”; 31/05/2018 – GM WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1B IN GM CRUISE UNIT; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR RETAIL LOAN, LEASE ORIGS $10.8B; 25/04/2018 – German minister: Want Opel plants here to be safe in long-term; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank plans to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors autonomous vehicle unit; 26/04/2018 – GM AGREES TO COMMIT TO S.KOREA IN AT LEAST TEN YEARS, KDB TO GAIN VETO RIGHT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – S.KOREA GOVT; 10/05/2018 – GM TO MAINTAIN ITS STAKE IN S.KOREA UNIT AT OVER 35 PCT FOR FIVE YRS FROM 2023- S.KOREA; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.25B IN GM CRUISE; 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Ca invested 2.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodmont Invest Counsel stated it has 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oxbow Advisors Lc holds 0.27% or 20,190 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Com reported 63,352 shares. Buckingham Management holds 1.32% or 60,678 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,019 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 29,017 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3.01% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Principal Finance Inc accumulated 4.17 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 147,500 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 1.48% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.51% or 304,285 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 233,634 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl Corp has 2.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 51,032 shares to 76,608 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 1,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,222 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.31% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 411,176 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability owns 54,262 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Loews Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 353,055 shares. Nexus Investment Mngmt has 2.41% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 440,165 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 81,868 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 201,489 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0.07% or 115,202 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,118 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru owns 2,580 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.54% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Logan Management reported 1.06% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pinnacle Lc invested in 400 shares. 215,758 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 138,761 shares to 856,891 shares, valued at $54.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aircastle Ltd. (NYSE:AYR) by 556,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44M shares, and cut its stake in Kelly Services Inc. (Cl A) (NASDAQ:KELYA).

