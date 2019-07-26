Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Upped Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake; Benefitfocus (BNFT) Shorts Down By 4.37%

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) stake by 19.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 507,596 shares as Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX)’s stock rose 0.78%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 3.13M shares with $41.04 million value, up from 2.62M last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc. now has $4.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 3.48 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) had a decrease of 4.37% in short interest. BNFT’s SI was 2.85 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.37% from 2.98M shares previously. With 287,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s short sellers to cover BNFT’s short positions. The SI to Benefitfocus Inc’s float is 12.17%. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 72,843 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 5.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $861.73 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 39,137 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.01% or 15,100 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 122,778 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 7,120 shares. 152,561 are held by Charles Schwab Inv. New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Quantbot Technologies Lp invested in 6,709 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 254,696 are owned by Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,040 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 1,527 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability Corp reported 24,701 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,596 shares. Hound Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Baillie Gifford & Com accumulated 0.05% or 863,179 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Benefitfocus had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 1 by Goldman Sachs. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $152.33 million activity. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC also sold $152.33 million worth of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mngmt reported 0% stake. Blackrock reported 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 37,439 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 262,409 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Co owns 50,434 shares. 347 are owned by Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com holds 177,251 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com holds 0.08% or 242,466 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability reported 111,166 shares. Goodhaven Management Lc accumulated 820,571 shares or 8.73% of the stock. M&T Commercial Bank reported 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 4.27M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hodges Mngmt Inc owns 1.06 million shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company reported 273,866 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WPX Energy had 11 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Kelly Services Inc. (Cl A) (NASDAQ:KELYA) stake by 28,967 shares to 291,463 valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 38,412 shares and now owns 497,924 shares. W R Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was reduced too.