Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Upped Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Stake by $966,450; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Position by $32.54 Million as Stock Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 286.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.25M, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 1.66M shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 12,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.84M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 828,889 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Whittier Trust Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Principal Group accumulated 9,033 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has 0.05% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 16,294 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 910,332 shares. D E Shaw Company has invested 0.08% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Moreover, Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Jefferies Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 722,926 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 18,085 shares. Ameritas Partners owns 4,345 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.06% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 16,938 are owned by Aperio Gru Ltd Co.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 433,900 shares to 266,100 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 242,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,779 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 6.90 million shares. 1,285 were accumulated by Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 293,583 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 39,343 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Smithfield Company has 335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services owns 11,692 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Reilly Limited owns 200 shares. Channing Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 10,477 shares. 12,580 were accumulated by Stanley. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mrj Capital accumulated 39,385 shares or 1.79% of the stock.