Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Facebook (FB) by $55.45 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Central Securities Has Lowered Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 288,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348.69 million, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $187.24. About 2.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook is telling all users to review their privacy settings, including information they share on their profiles and facial recognition preferences; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BANNED SITES THAT PRODUCED FAKE NEWS FROM ADVERTISING – ZUCKERBERG; 30/05/2018 – Murdoch questioned the ad-based business model that Facebook has repeatedly defended; 10/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match is a buy because threat from Facebook is not ‘material’: UBS; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS MAY COVER ‘TENS OF THOUSANDS OF APPS’; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 4th Update; 21/03/2018 – It’s finally here. Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on the company’s privacy scandal; 29/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Millions of Illinois Facebook users could be part of class-action lawsuit over photo tagging; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.61 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $356.47. About 55,556 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $655.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 20 shares to 30 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.02 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.13 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (NYSE:JLL) by 7,208 shares to 256,159 shares, valued at $36.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 44,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM).

