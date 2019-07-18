Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stake by $1.57 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 508,534 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 38,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 497,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81M, down from 536,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 121,563 shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 24/05/2018 – Animal Health: Danone, Nestle, KKR and more suit up for GSK consumer bidding war: report; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria; 08/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – UPDATED MARKETING AUTHORISATION BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION WILL BE REFLECTED IN LABEL FOR RELVAR ELLIPTA FOR COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q EPS 11.1p; 21/03/2018 – #2 GSK’s Luke Miels applies budget shock therapy to shake up the pharma group, refocus on blockbusters; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P DIV FOR FY ’18; 04/04/2018 – KYMERA THERAPEUTICS SAYS GSK, KYMERA WILL WORK ON LIMITED NUMBER OF PROTEIN DEGRADATION TARGETS OF MUTUAL INTEREST TO DISCOVER NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS) by 186,000 shares to 689,000 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (NYSE:TEO).

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GSK’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 15.83 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.72% negative EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 256,440 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $107.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 200,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).