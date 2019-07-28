Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Holding; IHEARTMEDIA CLASS A (IHRTQ) Shorts Increased By 1220%

IHEARTMEDIA INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) had an increase of 1220% in short interest. IHRTQ’s SI was 33,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1220% from 2,500 shares previously. With 214,100 avg volume, 0 days are for IHEARTMEDIA INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ)’s short sellers to cover IHRTQ’s short positions. It closed at $1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) stake by 1.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 84,701 shares as Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)’s stock declined 8.48%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 5.98 million shares with $418.27M value, down from 6.07M last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co. now has $4.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc stated it has 22,810 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 160,212 are held by Carmignac Gestion. Raymond James & Associate holds 256,016 shares. 27,231 were reported by Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Speece Thorson Gp has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 20,004 shares. Company Financial Bank has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Regions Fin Corp holds 0.01% or 9,826 shares in its portfolio. 8,000 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Paloma Partners, a Connecticut-based fund reported 193,528 shares. Century Cos Inc holds 0.13% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed holds 0.09% or 502,811 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 6,553 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.12% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Rpm International (NYSE:RPM) stake by 48,379 shares to 1.21 million valued at $70.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) stake by 33,410 shares and now owns 9.94M shares. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, July 16 to “In-Line”. Wells Fargo maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Monday, May 20. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $8600 target. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 21.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity. Shares for $9,617 were bought by STEWART LISA A on Tuesday, March 5.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $142.00 million for 8.61 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $90.85 million. It operates through three divisions: iHeartMedia , Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). It has a 0.85 P/E ratio. The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital online and mobile platforms and products, program syndication, entertainment, traffic and weather data distribution, and music research services; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates.