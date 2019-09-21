Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Trimmed Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holding by $933,323; Share Price Rose; Penn Davis Mcfarland Increased Bristol (BMY) Holding by $2.11 Million as Stock Declined

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 267,649 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.17 million, down from 274,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.71. About 1.03M shares traded or 61.20% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. London Of Virginia accumulated 0.28% or 725,509 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tctc Ltd Co accumulated 387,665 shares. Carderock Capital Management holds 0.09% or 5,250 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Inv has invested 0.54% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sit Inv Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru has 6,100 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 374,789 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 738,831 shares stake. 298,570 were reported by Jefferies Grp Ltd Com. Cornerstone Investment Partners Lc accumulated 0.02% or 9,222 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc reported 164,748 shares stake. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15.36M shares. Baupost Group Incorporated Limited Co Ma reported 13.00 million shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,954 shares to 235,860 shares, valued at $52.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 35,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 5,800 shares. Moreover, Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation has 2.22% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.44% or 1.61 million shares. Covington Capital reported 88 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 68,206 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 247,030 shares. Three Peaks Management Ltd Liability has 13,790 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co reported 18 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 168,974 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 0.28% or 231,149 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Acadian Asset Management reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).