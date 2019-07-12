Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Raised Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake; Harris Associates LP Trimmed Its Fedex (FDX) Stake

Harris Associates LP decreased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 0.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP sold 2,319 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Harris Associates LP holds 1.31 million shares with $237.50 million value, down from 1.31 million last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $43.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $165.75. About 266,035 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) stake by 19.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 507,596 shares as Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX)’s stock rose 0.78%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 3.13M shares with $41.04M value, up from 2.62M last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc. now has $4.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 182,037 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nwq Management Co Limited Com holds 2.09% or 2.35M shares in its portfolio. Cleararc owns 10,149 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cypress Management Lc (Wy) invested in 0.1% or 5,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Grp Inc has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Selz Cap Lc reported 3.5% stake. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1,134 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 1,613 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp reported 401,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moore LP holds 230,000 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 157,850 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Castleark Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 571,100 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 30,600 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 8.14 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WPX Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Williams Capital Group maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) rating on Thursday, February 21. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $21 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM Partners Out Bullish On WPX Energy, Surveys Oil Exploration Company’s Inventory – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “WPX Energy To Explore Options For Its Permian Water Business – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WPX Energy gets bullish nod from MKM Partners – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 325,890 shares to 833,142 valued at $158.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 709,381 shares and now owns 500,705 shares. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was reduced too.

Harris Associates LP increased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) stake by 25,400 shares to 1.64 million valued at $28.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) stake by 86,365 shares and now owns 646,187 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity. MERINO JOHN L had sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.36 million shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 4,163 shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Garde Capital Inc owns 1,892 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0% or 40 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.11% or 1,729 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 9,555 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. James Invest Rech holds 0.74% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 62,635 shares. Groesbeck Corporation Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,728 shares. Northstar Grp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 742,797 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability owns 25 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,592 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Miller Invest Management Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 2,500 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Monday, March 18. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $240 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $202 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, March 18. Berenberg maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and $245 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “FedEx Missed This Dividend Expectation. Should You Worry? – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pay No Mind To That Fiscal Year Behind The Curtain-FedEx – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.