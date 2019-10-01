Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lowered Its Sanmina (SANM) Stake; QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMMO (QUISF) Shorts Increased By 100%

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Sanmina (SANM) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 44,877 shares as Sanmina (SANM)’s stock declined 5.59%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 2.84 million shares with $85.91 million value, down from 2.88M last quarter. Sanmina now has $2.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 89,075 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC COMMO (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. QUISF’s SI was 20,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 10,000 shares previously. With 11,000 avg volume, 2 days are for QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC COMMO (OTCMKTS:QUISF)’s short sellers to cover QUISF’s short positions. It closed at $0.104 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.93 million for 12.01 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 4,954 shares to 235,860 valued at $52.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) stake by 23,327 shares and now owns 1.19M shares. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.73, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold SANM shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 63.59 million shares or 0.94% more from 62.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Management holds 0.04% or 8,760 shares in its portfolio. Zpr Inv Mngmt holds 1.79% or 28,955 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 47,781 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 971,604 shares. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 18,012 shares. Sun Life Inc invested 0.05% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). 110,799 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. One Trading LP has 2,051 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 91,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alberta Invest holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 125,694 shares. Cibc Asset owns 8,886 shares. Parkside Bank invested in 263 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 41,702 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) or 63,215 shares. Etrade has 0.03% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on building customer-oriented information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain, cloud, and agile software development in North America. The company has market cap of $8.76 million. It intends to fund investments in blockchain product innovation to create industry Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its partnership with Microsoft, focuses on working with clients and developers across multiple industries to explore how blockchain can transform and how business is done in the areas of banking and financial services, supply chain, healthcare, travel and transportation, and energy and utilities.