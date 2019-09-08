Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Bioscrip (BIOS) as Market Valuation Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Upped Stake in Wiley John & Sons Cl A (WMT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc. (BIOS) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 160,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 471,342 shares traded. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP: CORRECTIONS RELATE TO ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, PAYABLE; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip: Immaterial Corrections Predominately Relate to Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and Accrued Liability Suspense Accounts; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of BioScrip, Inc. Investors; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Report One or More Internal Control Material Weaknesses in Form 10-K; 29/05/2018 – BioScrip Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Will Report Material Weakness Related to Certain Spreadsheets Used to Calculate Periodic Adjustments; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Sees FY18 Rev $710M-$720M

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Cl A (WMT) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 52,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 112,940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 60,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.35M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 16/05/2018 – WEAU 13 News: Walmart, known for its ‘everyday low prices’ mantra, wants shoppers to think of it as a source for style and; 11/04/2018 – Soylent Expands Retail Footprint In Deal With Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 06/03/2018 – Fortune: A 20-Year-Old Is Now Suing Walmart and Dick’s Over Their Age-Based Gun Sale Restrictions; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart’s Aa2 Long-term And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings Following Flipkart Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK deal signals a rethink on overseas expansion; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalise stake sale deal with Walmart

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 0% or 9,711 shares. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 84 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 309,039 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Menta Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 920,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Lc has 52,857 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 138,676 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 344,151 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 68,735 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) or 26,338 shares. Roanoke Asset Corp accumulated 463,780 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) accumulated 937 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 89,577 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 75,390 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $236.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 26,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM).

More notable recent Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioScrip Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:BIOS – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BioScrip Closes Option Care Merger, Incurs Wider Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioScrip, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Adobe, BioScrip, and Ascena Retail Group Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Key Members of BioScrip’s Leadership Team to Continue in Executive Roles with Combined Company Following Close of Option Care Merger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Behind Target’s Strong E-Commerce Growth? – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Costco Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Most Important Thing in Online Retail – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,385 were accumulated by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.11% or 21,879 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,165 shares. Sterling Investment Management Inc accumulated 21,784 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Intersect Cap Llc holds 2,237 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 541,038 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). New York-based Mrj Capital Inc has invested 1.88% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Boltwood Capital Mgmt has invested 0.93% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Windward Com Ca has invested 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Legacy Private invested in 31,924 shares. Park Oh holds 0.1% or 18,397 shares. 5,021 are held by Tealwood Asset Management. 1.42M are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans.