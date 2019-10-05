Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lifted By $21.99 Million Its Sterling Bancorp (STL) Holding; Ajo LP Has Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Position By $3.01 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Sterling Bancorp (STL) stake by 32.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 1.05 million shares as Sterling Bancorp (STL)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 4.27M shares with $90.82 million value, up from 3.22 million last quarter. Sterling Bancorp now has $4.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 697,781 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region

Ajo Lp decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) stake by 20.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ajo Lp sold 17,324 shares as Honeywell Intl (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Ajo Lp holds 67,239 shares with $11.74 million value, down from 84,563 last quarter. Honeywell Intl now has $117.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44B for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W & reported 116,478 shares stake. 14,465 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,900 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.72% or 597,708 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund has 0.53% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,177 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 59,402 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 553 shares. Agf Investments America reported 44,497 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 2,690 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.58% or 750,179 shares. 16,338 were accumulated by Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri. Investec Asset Management accumulated 2.30 million shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Com reported 27,926 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 26,945 shares. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil Com has invested 1.6% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk says new HQ building is hopefully first of many in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 15.50% above currents $163.63 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Ajo Lp increased Vmware (A) (NYSE:VMW) stake by 10,329 shares to 50,568 valued at $8.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) stake by 401,837 shares and now owns 1.44M shares. Colony Capital was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 174.43 million shares or 7.60% less from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 1.06M shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp invested in 2.03% or 524,625 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 253,515 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Inv reported 0.04% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 55,466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 23,200 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.08% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Kahn Brothers Gru De owns 522,594 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 15,301 shares. Of Vermont reported 1,010 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 12,759 are owned by Virtu Lc. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Hennessy holds 0.21% or 205,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), A Stock That Climbed 62% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sterling Bancorp Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock declares $0.4063 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) stake by 95,638 shares to 459,002 valued at $44.77 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) stake by 148,081 shares and now owns 2.37 million shares. Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.