Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding; iMedia Brands, Inc. (EVLV) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 46.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 885,323 shares as Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 2.78M shares with $308.34M value, up from 1.89M last quarter. Walt Disney Co. now has $243.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’

Among 2 analysts covering EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EVINE Live has $1 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $0.75's average target is 76.22% above currents $0.4256 stock price. EVINE Live had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The stock of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) has "Buy" rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Craig Hallum.

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $1 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $0.5 Maintain

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.46% above currents $135.13 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16800 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.05% or 51,000 shares. Birinyi Assocs holds 0.3% or 6,393 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company owns 4,980 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund owns 39,863 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. One Cap Limited invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 3.27% or 159,799 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.22% or 3.91M shares. Northrock Partners holds 4,174 shares. 15,342 were reported by Bangor Retail Bank. Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 18,989 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 93,998 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 88,335 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Smead Mngmt Incorporated owns 679,755 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) stake by 193,473 shares to 1.75 million valued at $51.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 12,646 shares and now owns 34,004 shares. Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was reduced too.

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform video commerce firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.47 million. The firm markets, sells, and distributes products to clients through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It currently has negative earnings. It has access to approximately 87 million cable and satellite television homes, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com.