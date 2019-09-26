Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Increased By $14.14 Million Its Cal (CALM) Holding; PRGX Global Has 1.24 Sentiment

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Cal (CALM) stake by 24.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 344,758 shares as Cal (CALM)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 1.74M shares with $72.45M value, up from 1.39 million last quarter. Cal now has $2.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 25,178 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALM); 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine

PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 26 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 21 reduced and sold stock positions in PRGX Global Inc. The funds in our database now own: 16.90 million shares, down from 17.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding PRGX Global Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Hyster (NYSE:HY) stake by 6,980 shares to 174,715 valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 31,440 shares and now owns 942,304 shares. Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.56, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CALM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 6.89% more from 28.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.40M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Envestnet Asset Incorporated owns 13,498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.02% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 88 shares. Nuance Investments Limited Com accumulated 1.80 million shares or 3.17% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 66,694 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 8,931 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). 5,430 were accumulated by Callahan Advsr Limited Com. Next Fincl Grp has 0.01% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 11,300 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 120,075 shares or 4.82% of the stock.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 12.82% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 845,665 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.21% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.27% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 164,019 shares.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. The company has market cap of $134.56 million. It operates through three divisions: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. It has a 87.69 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Analysts await PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PRGX’s profit will be $708,221 for 47.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by PRGX Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.67% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $304,271 activity.