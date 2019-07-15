Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Apple (AAPL) by $61.59 Million as Share Price Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Cut Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Position by $3.87 Million as Valuation Declined

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 325,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 833,142 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.26M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $205.08. About 6.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 47,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28M, down from 461,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 130,336 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Oh accumulated 258,599 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp owns 19,932 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 1.65% or 2.26M shares. Harbour Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prio Wealth Lp holds 5.53% or 620,774 shares. 9,409 were accumulated by Tillar. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 186,830 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colonial Tru Advsr has 4.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kazazian Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,369 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co holds 1,078 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 45.68M shares. 36,456 were accumulated by Community Services Group Ltd Liability Company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 261,486 shares stake. Cap Impact Advsr Lc owns 1.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,299 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.18 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 47,753 shares to 502,152 shares, valued at $109.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Of Long Island Corp. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 58,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares to 8.37 million shares, valued at $149.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Starr invested 0.78% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma has 26,155 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 133,659 shares. 18,216 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Fmr Lc holds 181,483 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group holds 0.17% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 1.26M shares. New York-based Jane Street Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 138,720 shares in its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 118,175 shares. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi holds 0.25% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 456,025 shares. Prelude accumulated 663 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 7,211 shares stake. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 71,583 shares.