Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding; Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Sentiment Is 1.52

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 148,196 shares as Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 2.08 million shares with $239.14 million value, down from 2.23M last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc. now has $119.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.68. About 189,159 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 50 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 33 trimmed and sold stock positions in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 31.05 million shares, up from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Stemline Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 21 Increased: 34 New Position: 16.

The stock increased 2.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 41,200 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) has declined 11.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $472.85 million. The firm develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor , which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer.

Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for 3.19 million shares. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owns 666,158 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clearline Capital Lp has 1.14% invested in the company for 151,841 shares. The Sweden-based Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab has invested 0.83% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 153,598 shares.

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 45.21% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

