Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B (TAP) by $22.44 Million as Stock Price Declined; Steinberg Global Asset Management Holding in Altria Group (MO) Trimmed by $3.70 Million as Share Price Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 64,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 25,201 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 90,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 7.83M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B (TAP) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 380,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 552,320 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.95 million, down from 932,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 926,304 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.74M for 9.04 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25,556 shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $356.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 26,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding P.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.71 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,171 shares to 59,862 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 88,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,350 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Long-Term Investments Just As Attractive As Current Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

