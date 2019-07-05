Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Its Hyster (HY) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Purecycle (PCYO) Shares Rose, Trigran Investments Decreased by $413,505 Its Stake

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hyster (HY) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 20,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 181,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, down from 202,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hyster for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 31,170 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q Rev $788.2M; 24/04/2018 – Scott Goodwin of Diameter Capital pitching short Rallye $RAL based in France; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q EPS 90c; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 7,133 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 4.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 6,000 shares to 242,087 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 56,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (Cl (NYSE:STZ) by 77,250 shares to 465,734 shares, valued at $81.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 256,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1322 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17.69 million activity. 3 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $187 were bought by Seelbach Isabelle. On Tuesday, July 2 Rankin Elisabeth M bought $54 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 1 shares. 14 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $875 were bought by RANKIN CLAIBORNE R JR. Another trade for 1,037 shares valued at $55,560 was bought by RANKIN BRUCE T. $74,085 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by WILLIAMS DAVID B. 323 shares valued at $17,439 were bought by RANKIN CLAIBORNE R on Tuesday, July 2.

