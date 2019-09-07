Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Cut Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) Position as Stock Rose; As Globant S A Com (GLOB) Stock Price Rose, Sloane Robinson Llp Cut Stake

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 102,288 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 421,857 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.54M, down from 430,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.42. About 261,615 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.24M for 17.45 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 0.48% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 27 shares. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com has invested 0.36% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 11,369 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 7,436 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Int Invsts has 772,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moon Cap Limited Com holds 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 17,619 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Lc holds 1,900 shares. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 282,380 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Mackenzie holds 17,095 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 13 shares. 2,601 are held by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 7 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 144,010 shares to 970,732 shares, valued at $46.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 579,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 96,900 shares to 465,500 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 238,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,800 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).