Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Tenneco (Cl A) (TEN) by $1.00 Million; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $2.30 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc. (Cl A) (TEN) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 45,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 483,096 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 528,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc. (Cl A) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 390,072 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Icahn to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 bln; 10/04/2018 Tenneco To Create Two Independent, Public Companies With Acquisition Of Federal-Mogul; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Separation Anticipated to Occur in 2nd Half 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN Rating Watch Negative Is Driven by Expectation for Substantial Increase in Leverage Following FDML Transaction; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript)

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 109,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 75,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 185,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 468,368 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.07 million shares to 5.18M shares, valued at $37.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 192,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.02M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 36,972 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 27,475 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Geode Management Limited Liability owns 671,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 942,815 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). New York-based Quantbot Lp has invested 0.13% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Apollo LP holds 0.03% or 139,485 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated has 4,700 shares. Globeflex Lp owns 27,478 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% or 27,141 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 13,422 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 922 shares. Pnc Fin Gp holds 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 4,092 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 256,440 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $107.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation (Cl A) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).