Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Cut Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $3.21 Million; Deere & Co Com (DE) Shareholder Baystate Wealth Management Has Increased Holding by $639,705 as Valuation Declined

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.91. About 1.15M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 20,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 861,067 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.84M, down from 881,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $173.77. About 1.73M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Mngmt invested 1.59% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Peoples Fincl Services Corporation stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 46,534 were reported by Decatur Mngmt. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 35 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 52,058 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Country Trust State Bank invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 3,276 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe). Proshare Advsr Ltd accumulated 38,533 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 10,939 shares. Monetary Grp Inc holds 1,160 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 5,564 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Financial Gru Inc holds 0.11% or 2,171 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (Cl (NYSE:STZ) by 77,250 shares to 465,734 shares, valued at $81.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 40,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc owns 6.83 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 84,490 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 2.14M shares. Old Point Fin Services N A invested in 0.48% or 5,850 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,315 shares. First Amer Natl Bank holds 0.59% or 51,032 shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 2,792 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,263 are owned by Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 61,493 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 188,668 shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Miles Cap invested in 5,221 shares. First Financial Bank Of Newtown invested in 1.36% or 31,027 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,355 shares. Tennessee-based Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

