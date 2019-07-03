Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Cut Its Bioscrip (BIOS) Holding as Share Value Declined; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Increased Its Holding in Intelsat Sa (I) as Stock Value Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 3175% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 78,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,351 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 2,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 577,820 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc. (BIOS) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 160,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.03 million market cap company. It closed at $2.5 lastly. It is down 14.40% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Accounting Review and Provides Update on lmmaterial Financial Statement Corrections; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in BioScrip; 10/05/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 08/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Investigation of BioScrip, Inc; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP- FY2017 RESULTS REFLECT ANTICIPATED IMMATERIAL CORRECTIONS TO PRELIM FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED IN CO’S PRESS RELEASE DATED MARCH 8; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP SAYS SOME TRANSACTIONS INCORRECTLY ACCOUNTED FOR; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Identified Internal Control Deficiencies; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management LLC Exits Position in BioScrip; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip 4Q Rev $182.6M; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 57,326 shares to 14,561 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 41,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,962 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 144,010 shares to 970,732 shares, valued at $46.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Analysts await BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by BioScrip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.