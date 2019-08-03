Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) as Stock Price Rose; As Aon Plc (AON) Share Price Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Has Increased Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 144,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 970,732 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.91M, up from 826,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86M shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 billion fine doesn’t fit the ‘crime’: Securities attorney; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Continues to Test Regulators: DealBook Briefing; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company's stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 763,279 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 549,666 shares to 602,946 shares, valued at $42.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 672,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc. (Cl A) (NASDAQ:HUBG).