Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stericycle (SRCL) Position; Royce Micro-cap Trust (RMT) Sentiment Is 1.86

Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc (RMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 39 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 21 sold and decreased stakes in Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.64 million shares, down from 9.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 24 New Position: 15.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) stake by 13.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 111,232 shares as Stericycle Inc. (SRCL)’s stock declined 19.30%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 929,718 shares with $50.60 million value, up from 818,486 last quarter. Stericycle Inc. now has $4.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 461,333 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. for 280,270 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 327,864 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pecaut & Co. has 1.04% invested in the company for 91,115 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Family Firm Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 231,583 shares.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 125,642 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $324.00 million. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stake by 667,822 shares to 10.18M valued at $633.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aircastle Ltd. (NYSE:AYR) stake by 556,053 shares and now owns 2.44M shares. American Campus Communities I (NYSE:ACC) was reduced too.

